Audi Q5 production commences in India

- Likely to be launched in India in November 2021

- Local production isexpected to reduce prices considerably

German automaker, Audi has commenced production of the Q5 SUV at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. The upcoming model is expected to be introduced in India in November 2021. The local production is likely to help the brand introduce the Q5 at a competitive price.

Visually, the Audi Q5 facelift features vertical chrome strips in the grille, while the front and the rear bumpers get silver accents. The vehicle gets LED headlights will DRLs as standard, while the LED taillights gets dynamic turn signals. The SUV rides on a set of 18-inch five-arm-star alloy wheel design. At the time of launch, the Q5 is expected to be offered with 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheel options as well.

As for the interior, the Q5 gets premium upholstery with contrast stitching and walnut wood inlays. Additionally, it also gets high-gloss black trim elements. The dashboard is adorned by a large 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen and the second-generation Audi virtual cockpit plus featuring a 12.3-inch HD display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mechanically, the SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine with a 12v mild-hybrid system. This engine is expected to come mated to a seven-speed S tronic dual clutch transmission. More details about the upcoming Q5 will be known post its official unveil.