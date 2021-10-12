CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors to raise Rs 7,500 crore to expand passenger electric vehicle business

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    667 Views
    Tata Motors to raise Rs 7,500 crore to expand passenger electric vehicle business

    - Tata Motors to have 10 EVs by 2026

    - TPG Rise Climate and co-investors to induct Rs 7,500 crore 

    Tata Motors Limited has joined hands with TPG Rise Climate to incorporate a new subsidiary of Tata Motors that will channelise future investments into developing new electric vehicles, dedicated BEV platforms, and advanced automotive technologies. TPG Rise Climate along with its co-investors will fuse in an investment of Rs 7,500 crore and hold between 11 per cent to 15 per cent stake in the newly formed company. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    For consumers, this new entity will create a lineup of 10 electric vehicles in a span of next five years. It will also further expand the EV charging infrastructure to boost EV adoption in India. The first round of capital infusion is expected to be completed by March 2022 with the remaining funds to be infused by the end of 2022. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Presently, the EV portfolio of the Indian carmaker comprises the top-selling Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, and the Tata Xpres-T for the commercial fleet. We recently drove the Tata Tigor EV and you can read our detailed first-drive review here.

    N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors Ltd., commented, “I am delighted to have TPG Rise Climate join us in our journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India. We will continue to proactively invest in exciting products that delights customers while meticulously creating a synergistic ecosystem. We are excited and committed to play a leading role in the Government’s vision to have 30% electric vehicles penetration rate by 2030.” 

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi Q5 production commences in India
     Next 
    Top-five hatchbacks sold in India in September 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31750 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 20th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.06 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.88 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31750 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors to raise Rs 7,500 crore to expand passenger electric vehicle business