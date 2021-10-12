CarWale
    Volvo introduces lifetime spare parts warranty in India

    Ninad Ambre

    Volvo introduces lifetime spare parts warranty in India

    - All Volvo Genuine parts covered

    - Need to be purchased and installed at authorised Volvo workshop

    - Applicable as long as the car owner does not change

    Volvo Car India announced a lifetime parts warranty scheme today. It will be applicable to all genuine spare parts that have been purchased from and installed at an authorised Volvo service station from October 1, 2021 onwards.

    The statement issued also mentioned that this warranty commences on the date of purchase of the part and remains till the time the ownership of the car does not change. Meaning, it will stick to the combination of the vehicle and its owner. If over time the car gets a new registered owner, the warranty will end. Thankfully and more interestingly, both the part and the labour cost are covered under this scheme.

    It's good to see such a program initiated by a luxury carmaker and we hope many more will follow suit. Volvo Car India currently offers new SUV models like the XC60 and XC40 through 25 dealerships across the country. This unique offer will be applicable to all spare parts and hopefully should give the customer a carefree and secure car ownership experience.

    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 41.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Audi Q5 production commences in India

