    Audi Q4 E-Tron teased ahead of 14 April debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Claims to set new interior and controls standard

    -         Fourth production E-Tron model in the line-up

    Audi is expanding its E-Tron pure-electric vehicle line-up with two newest members set to debut in a few days. The Q4 E-Tron, and its coupe-SUV brethren Q4 E-Tron Sportback, will be the newest all-electric models which Audi believes will be their first offering in the compact-car segment.

    Audi will make a virtual presentation of the new Q4 E-Tron pair as part of the Celebration of Progress. According to the carmaker, this model is a further important step in the electrification offensive and will take its place in an especially attractive and fast-growing market segment. These will be the fourth production E-Tron models after the E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback and the Audi E-Tron GT.

    We have already seen the new cabin design that Audi plans on using in upcoming E-Tron models. This new-age cabin is modern, sleek and laden with new technologies. There will be a plethora of screens on the inside with augmented reality and AI as supporting techs. There will be high-quality materials used on the inside including Nappa leather upholstery. As for the underpinnings, the electric drive should be shared with either the E-Tron or the other EVs under the Volkswagen Group umbrella like the ID4 or Enyaq.

    More details of the Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback will be revealed closer to the official debut on 14 April. Stay tuned for all the updates.

    Audi e-tron Image
    Audi e-tron
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore
    Estimated Price
    • Audi
    • Audi e-tron
    • e-tron
     Previous 
    Jeep Commander teased ahead of global unveil later this year
     Next 
    Toyota introduces a new Smiles Plus service package

