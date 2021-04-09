Jeep Commander teased ahead of global unveil later this year

- Jeep’s seven-seat SUV likely to be rechristened as the Commander

- Existing 2.0-litre diesel engine to be retuned for better performance figures

Jeep Commander, the seven-seat SUV will be globally unveiled later this year. The three-row SUV, codenamed the H6 was spied on test in Brazil and European markets. This time around, the American car manufacturer has teased the upcoming seven-seat SUV ahead of its anticipated global debut later this year. As seen in the teaser, the upcoming seven-seat SUV is expected to be called the Commander for the international market. It is to be seen if this moniker will be carried forward in the India-spec version as well.

As seen in the teaser, the upcoming vehicle will get a new trapezoidal grille with slimmer slats that complement the redesigned LED headlamps. It is believed that the SUV will follow the design language set by the Wagoneer. The Commander will share its platform with the Compass, however, the vehicle will get a reworked D-Pillar section to accommodate the third row. The wide rear doors affirm that the ingress and egress for the third-row occupants should be an easy task. The rear quarter glass is also expected to be bigger in size to give an airy feel to the last-row passengers.

Although the interior details are not available for now, we expect to see a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with the latest UConnect 5 software, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a wireless smartphone charger. Depending on the six-seat or seven-seat layout option, the Jeep Commander will offer a bench or captain-seat setup.

Under the hood, the vehicle is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 4x4 configuration and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The power figures will mostly be tuned for better performance. Irrespective of the increase in space, the SUV will retain its off-road capabilities. Post launch in India, it will compete against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour, and the Toyota Fortuner.