    BMW 6 Series GT – Why should you buy it?

    Gajanan Kashikar

    BMW 6 Series GT – Why should you buy it?

    The updated 6 Series Gran Turismo has arrived in India and it comes with three distinctive powertrains. BMW is offering gifts such as a duffle bag and BMW Display Key to its customers if they make an online booking of the 6 Series GT until 30 April 2021. However, although this offer is enticing, we will help you decide whether you should pick the 6 Series GT.

    What is good about it?

    Although BMW cars are mostly appreciated for their driving pleasure, the 6 Series GT is one of the exceptions in the BMW line up. This car does not only provide sheer driving experience, but it also acts as a posh mean of travel if you prefer being chauffeured because it has a spacious cabin, especially in the rear.

    The 6 Series GT distinguishes itself from the other saloon cars because of the coupé inspired roofline. You could argue on whether it looks striking. Besides, the car is available in a variety of colours and every variant has been given different paint choices as well as interior upholstery colour selections.

    The updated 6 GT has new LED adaptive headlamps with cornering lamps and also dual L-shaped DRLs. Additionally, both the M sport variant features BMW Laser Lights for low and high beam. These headlamps actively adjust the beam according to road condition, incoming traffic and vehicle speed. The BMW Laser Lights are capable of spreading the beam up to 650 metres without dazzling the oncoming drivers. The M Sport variants come with an M Aerodynamic package which includes a fresh front bumper, 19-inch M Sport alloy wheels. An active rear spoiler that opens at 110kmph is standard across the trim levels.

    Inside, this car has sufficient features to make your drive comfortable. There is a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display along with a 12.3-inch (1920x720 pixels) infotainment touchscreen that uses BMW OS 7. Additionally, it includes a navigation function with 3D maps, BMW Virtual Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There is a 16 speaker 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system as well.

    The front seats have electric assist but only the driver seat get memory functions. Besides, the rear seats can also be electronically reclined by 9-degree adjustments. Furthermore, the rear side windows have electric assist roller sunblind. There are two separate 10.2-inch (190x1080 pixels) touchscreens for the rear-seat entertainment. You can insert BluRay discs or connect an HDMI cable with your device to watch videos on tablet-sized screens. Moreover, there are two USB-C type port to either share your smartphone data or charge it.

    The 6 Series GT is equipped with decent features such as adaptive two-axle air suspension, cruise control with braking function, Contactless tailgate opening, six colours of dimmable ambient lighting, BMW Parking and Reversing Assistant, Brake Energy Regeneration, six airbags and so on.

    This car serves two purposes that are BMW driving dynamics and lavish and spacious interiors. If you enjoy being chauffeured for daily commutes and also love driving a car, the 6 Series Gran Turismo should be your pick.

    What’s not so good about it?

    The updated 6 GT was expected to have plenty of new features, but it carried similar features as the previous model. For instance, the abroad version of the 6 Series GT comes with BMW Digital Key which enables you to open the car by using your compatible Apple or Android device.

    Which variant to buy?

    BMW has provided an M Sport variant in the petrol 6 GT for the first time and hence that package adds more features to the 630i M Sport. Also, its engine has similar power output as the 630d M Sport. Thus, the 630i M Sport would be a highly recommended variant.

    Specifications

    The 630i M Sports gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which develops 255bhp and 400Nm of torque while the 630d M Sport comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 261bhp and 620Nm of torque. Besides, the 620d Luxury Line variant has a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine which makes 188bhp and 400Nm of torque.

