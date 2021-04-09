CarWale
    Toyota introduces a new Smiles Plus service package

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,189 Views
    Toyota introduces a new Smiles Plus service package

    - Smiles Plus is a comprehensive service package

    - Customers can get it customised

    - Pre-paid packages available across India

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a new initiative named Smiles Plus for all its customers in India. This is a customisable service and pre-paid package aimed to add to the convenience and the delight of Toyota car owners.

    As its name 'Smiles Plus' suggests, TKM wants this package to add to the 'peace of mind' of customers. There are different schemes available namely Essential, Super Torque, Super Health, and Ultra. All of these include periodic maintenance, general repair, etc., and more details can be availed at any authorised Toyota dealership. 

    Apart from the usage of Toyota Genuine Parts and other recommended services, trained technicians will work on these vehicles in order to provide the service that Toyota is globally known for. Interestingly, customers opting for this package have the flexibility and choice of the service location. What's more, they will be ensured protection from price increase in service, and eventually, add to savings on the overall vehicle service cost.

    Front View
    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.53 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
