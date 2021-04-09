CarWale
    Jeep collaborates with Axis Bank to launch ‘Jeep Financial Services’

    Nikhil Puthran

    507 Views
    Jeep collaborates with Axis Bank to launch 'Jeep Financial Services'

    - Will have access to each other’s growing customer database

    - Jeep dealers will avail of special interest rates      

    American vehicle manufacturer, Jeep has announced its partnership with Axis Bank to launch ‘Jeep Financial Services’ in India. The Jeep Financial Services will curate financial solutions for Jeep customers as well as Jeep brand dealers in the country. Under the strategic partnership, Jeep dealers will avail special interest rates. Moreover, Axis Bank and Jeep India will get access to each other’s growing customer database. Customers can avail Axis bank services across 4,586 branches across India or via on-site counters at high footfall dealerships.

    The key highlights of ‘Jeep Financial Services’ are as follows –

    - Higher on-road funding solutions for Jeep customers

    - Longer tenures on Axis Bank vehicle loans for Jeep customers

    - Jeep India and Axis Bank will tap into each other’s HNI customer base to grow business

    - Jeep dealers and customers will have the benefit of structured financing solutions at competitive rates for business priorities and purchases 

    Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Partha Datta, Managing Director, FCA India Automobiles said, “We are delighted to partner with Axis Bank, one of India’s most dynamic private banks. Jeep Financial Services is an initiative that will make Jeep branded SUVs more accessible than ever to aspiring Indian customers. This strategic partnership will strengthen our retail strategy and optimize the efficiency of the purchase process. Jeep Financial Services complements our go-local strategy and is a result of many synergies with Axis Bank that will sharpen our focus on customer centricity.”

    Adding further Sumit Bali, President and Head - Retail Lending, Axis Bank said, “We are delighted to partner with Jeep India and offer our best in class funding solutions to its new and existing customers and also its dealers. Our strategic partnership with a prestigious automobile brand like Jeep will enable us to reach out to newer and wider set of customers in India. Both, Axis Bank and Jeep India have a strong track record in our respective industries and this partnership’s complete focus will be on keeping customers first. Our strong retail banking network and our presence in Jeep dealerships across India will make the Jeep retail experience seamless for customers. Now, any customer who aspires to own a Jeep SUV can just walk into a Jeep dealer showroom or any Axis Bank branch to fund their dream.”

    Jeep India has invested $250million to launch four new local products. Two out of the four products – the New Jeep Compass and the locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler have already been launched in the market.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jeep
    • Jeep Compass
    • Compass
