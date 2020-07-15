All New Honda City launched: What else can you buy?

Honda Cars India launched the all new City in India earlier today, with prices ranging from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in three variants that include V, VX and ZX, the variant-wise features of which are available here. Let us take a detailed look at the prices of the new City and what other cars we can buy for the same price (all prices mentioned below are ex-showroom).

Honda City V: Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh

The Honda City V variant is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, with the former also having the option of a CVT transmission. At a similar price range, customers can choose the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi Plus petrol AT SHVS variant which is priced at Rs 11.15 lakh or the Tata Nexon XZA Plus (O) diesel variant, which is priced at Rs 12.50 lakh.

Honda City VX: Rs 12.19 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

The Honda City VX variant is also offered with the same engine and transmission options as the V variant, while it gets an array of additional features. Other sedans available in this range include the Skoda Rapid 1.0-TSI Monte Carlo variant which is priced at Rs 11.79 lakh, and is the top-model from the range. Another noteworthy contender is the Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 diesel automatic variant, priced at Rs 13.20 lakh.

Honda City ZX: Rs 13.14 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh

The top-end variant of the Honda City rivals many products in the mid-size SUV segment. Cars available in a similar price range include the Hyundai Creta, which is priced at Rs 14.94 lakh for the SX 1.5-petrol CVT variant and Rs 14.99 lakh for the Super 2.0 diesel MT variant of the Hector.