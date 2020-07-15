Jeep Wrangler Rubicon concept puts a 6.4-litre V8 in the 4x4

- Expected to debut soon

To steal the thunder from the Ford Bronco, Jeep has dropped a concept of the Wrangler Rubicon with a stonking 6.4-litre V8 under the hood. This is the first time the off-roader will get a V8 since the 1981 CJ.

The engine in question is a 392 cubic-inch V8 which puts out 450bhp and 650Nm. With a bigger motor, the Wrangler’s 0-100kmph time is reduced to under five seconds. In terms of hardware, the 4x4 gets Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front and rear-axle lockers, monotube Fox shocks, and 17-inch Beadlock wheels wrapped with 37-inch mud-terrain tyres. Apart from that, there’s the Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit from Mopar combined with suspension enhancements and a more-robust eight-speed transmission.

To cram in a V8, Jeep used a modified frame and upgraded engine mounts in the Rubicon Concept. Although it took a sweet long time for the Wrangler to get a V8, this one is most likely to hit the production line. This will expand the Wrangler’s portfolio which will soon be joined by a 4xe hybrid model as well. If it does enter into production, we could hope to see it reach our shore as well.