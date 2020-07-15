Please Tell Us Your City

  • Jeep Wrangler Rubicon concept puts a 6.4-litre V8 in the 4x4

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon concept puts a 6.4-litre V8 in the 4x4

July 15, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
26 Views
Write a comment
-         Expected to debut soon

-         450bhp and 650Nm

To steal the thunder from the Ford Bronco, Jeep has dropped a concept of the Wrangler Rubicon with a stonking 6.4-litre V8 under the hood. This is the first time the off-roader will get a V8 since the 1981 CJ.

The engine in question is a 392 cubic-inch V8 which puts out 450bhp and 650Nm. With a bigger motor, the Wrangler’s 0-100kmph time is reduced to under five seconds. In terms of hardware, the 4x4 gets Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front and rear-axle lockers, monotube Fox shocks, and 17-inch Beadlock wheels wrapped with 37-inch mud-terrain tyres. Apart from that, there’s the Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit from Mopar combined with suspension enhancements and a more-robust eight-speed transmission.

Jeep Wrangler Right Rear Three Quarter

To cram in a V8, Jeep used a modified frame and upgraded engine mounts in the Rubicon Concept. Although it took a sweet long time for the Wrangler to get a V8, this one is most likely to hit the production line. This will expand the Wrangler’s portfolio which will soon be joined by a 4xe hybrid model as well. If it does enter into production, we could hope to see it reach our shore as well.

  • Jeep
  • Wrangler
  • Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 75.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 80.36 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 75.02 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 82 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 76.54 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 70.94 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 77.18 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 71.1 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 72.06 Lakh onwards

