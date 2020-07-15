2020 Hyundai Tucson launched - Now in pictures

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought in a global ban on events and many carmakers have resorted to the digital medium now. Hyundai too, showcased the new Tucson online through their social media handles. Though this premiere was in a virtual format and can't be as real as having the car in presence, it was done in quite an innovative way. Here are some pictures from this online launch.

Hyundai's virtual launch focused on the brand's 'Next Dimension' experience for customers and showcased their new performers - Creta, Verna and the latest iteration of the Tucson.

Viewers got quite a comprehensive insight into the carmaker's history, technological innovations and every car's design features. The focus later was on the new Tucson.

With an aim on reiterating SUV leadership aspirations, the new-generation of the premium SUV Tucson still continues to be the carmaker's flagship vehicle in the Indian market.

Its looks, features and performance have been redefined in this 2020 model. All of these have been upgraded keeping in mind the evolving needs of today's customers and their rising aspirations.

The cabin is updated with a black interior colour theme with a large HD touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice recognition.

There's a panoramic sunroof and the car boasts of new features like a smart power tailgate, electric parking brake, TPMS, powered seats and Hyundai's Blue Link with wireless charger.

Even the safety suite includes six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability management, ESC, hill assist control, downhill brake control, ABS and brake assist.

The 2.0-litre engine options include a diesel mill rated at 182bhp and 400Nm of torque. It’s mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, while the petrol engine produces 150bhp and 192Nm.