  • 2020 Hyundai Tucson launched - Now in pictures

2020 Hyundai Tucson launched - Now in pictures

July 15, 2020, 11:18 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
706 Views
2020 Hyundai Tucson launched - Now in pictures

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought in a global ban on events and many carmakers have resorted to the digital medium now. Hyundai too, showcased the new Tucson online through their social media handles. Though this premiere was in a virtual format and can't be as real as having the car in presence, it was done in quite an innovative way. Here are some pictures from this online launch.

Hyundai Tucson Left Front Three Quarter

Hyundai's virtual launch focused on the brand's 'Next Dimension' experience for customers and showcased their new performers - Creta, Verna and the latest iteration of the Tucson.

Hyundai Tucson Left Front Three Quarter

Viewers got quite a comprehensive insight into the carmaker's history, technological innovations and every car's design features. The focus later was on the new Tucson.

Hyundai Tucson left rear three quarter

With an aim on reiterating SUV leadership aspirations, the new-generation of the premium SUV Tucson still continues to be the carmaker's flagship vehicle in the Indian market.

Hyundai Tucson Left Front Three Quarter

Its looks, features and performance have been redefined in this 2020 model. All of these have been upgraded keeping in mind the evolving needs of today's customers and their rising aspirations.

Hyundai Tucson Dashboard

The cabin is updated with a black interior colour theme with a large HD touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice recognition.

Hyundai Tucson Left Front Three Quarter

There's a panoramic sunroof and the car boasts of new features like a smart power tailgate, electric parking brake, TPMS, powered seats and Hyundai's Blue Link with wireless charger.

Hyundai Tucson left rear three quarter

Even the safety suite includes six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability management, ESC, hill assist control, downhill brake control, ABS and brake assist.

Hyundai Tucson Engine Shot

The 2.0-litre engine options include a diesel mill rated at 182bhp and 400Nm of torque. It’s mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, while the petrol engine produces 150bhp and 192Nm.

Hyundai Tucson Left Front Three Quarter
Hyundai Tucson Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 26.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 28.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 26.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 26.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 26.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 27.17 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 25.05 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards

