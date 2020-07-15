Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan reveals new flatter brand logo; Nismo logo updated too

Nissan reveals new flatter brand logo; Nismo logo updated too

July 15, 2020, 11:58 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
291 Views
Write a comment
Nissan reveals new flatter brand logo; Nismo logo updated too

Japanese carmaker Nissan has revealed its new brand logo, along with an updated logo design for its performance division, Nismo. The updated brand logo made its debut on the all-electric Nissan Ariya crossover, which was unveiled earlier today.

The new logo is flatter in design and is a departure from the 3D logo that was in use until now. Unlike the earlier design, the new emblem uses two semi-circles, with the Nissan lettering floating in between. Similarly, the Nismo logo uses a flatter 2D design.

The new logo design comes on the back of Nissan's plan to introduce 12 new models globally in the next 18 months. And, it is a new trend seen amongst carmakers who have opted for such a flatter design. Last year, Volkswagen introduced its new logo to mark “the start of a new era”, while earlier this year BMW, too, updated its brand logo.

  • Nissan
  • compact SUV
  • Nissan Compact SUV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

695 Likes
113864 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

141 Likes
38531 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in