Nissan reveals new flatter brand logo; Nismo logo updated too

Japanese carmaker Nissan has revealed its new brand logo, along with an updated logo design for its performance division, Nismo. The updated brand logo made its debut on the all-electric Nissan Ariya crossover, which was unveiled earlier today.

The new logo is flatter in design and is a departure from the 3D logo that was in use until now. Unlike the earlier design, the new emblem uses two semi-circles, with the Nissan lettering floating in between. Similarly, the Nismo logo uses a flatter 2D design.

The new logo design comes on the back of Nissan's plan to introduce 12 new models globally in the next 18 months. And, it is a new trend seen amongst carmakers who have opted for such a flatter design. Last year, Volkswagen introduced its new logo to mark “the start of a new era”, while earlier this year BMW, too, updated its brand logo.