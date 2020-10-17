CarWale
    • All About Cars: Tata Nexon or Kia Sonet, the better buy. Land Rover Defender India Launch

    All About Cars: Tata Nexon or Kia Sonet, the better buy. Land Rover Defender India Launch

    Vikrant Singh

    All About Cars: Tata Nexon or Kia Sonet, the better buy. Land Rover Defender India Launch

    This week in All About Cars, we answer a crucial question: Which is the better buy - the Tata Nexon or the Kia Sonet. We also answer  questions about when the new 2020 Hyundai i20 is being launched. And we tell you if the hype around the new Land Rover Defender India launch is actually worth it. 

    We then answer your car-buying mid-level questions that you so generously sent on our social channels - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We tell the best car to buy for Rs eight lakh. We tell you if it’s better to go for the base Hyundai Venue or the mid level Grand i10 Nios. We give you worthy  we car options for under Rs 20 lakh. And, if the ToyotaHarrier is in fact coming to India.

    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.72 Lakh onwards
    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.52 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.50 Lakh
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.72 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
