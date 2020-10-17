All About Cars: Tata Nexon or Kia Sonet, the better buy. Land Rover Defender India Launch

This week in All About Cars, we answer a crucial question: Which is the better buy - the Tata Nexon or the Kia Sonet. We also answer questions about when the new 2020 Hyundai i20 is being launched. And we tell you if the hype around the new Land Rover Defender India launch is actually worth it.

We then answer your car-buying mid-level questions that you so generously sent on our social channels - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We tell the best car to buy for Rs eight lakh. We tell you if it’s better to go for the base Hyundai Venue or the mid level Grand i10 Nios. We give you worthy we car options for under Rs 20 lakh. And, if the ToyotaHarrier is in fact coming to India.