Maruti Suzuki organises a new service festival campaign

- ‘Maruti Suzuki Service Festival’ has begun today

- Will continue till 20th November, 2020

- Various attractive offers on different services

Starting today, Maruti Suzuki has commenced a new service festival that will go on till the 20th of next month. Participating customers can avail different benefits during this festive period for getting their car serviced.

The manufacturer has aligned all its workshops to provide the available deals to customers with this new service initiative. There are various discounts on car servicing and replacement of parts for all Maruti Suzuki car models. Customers will get a discount on general repair charges, applicable parts and labour cost as well.

In addition to this, there's a complimentary car wash for all customers bringing in their Maruti car to an authorised workshop. Then, there are many more offers on value added services like extended warranty, tyre, battery replacements, and other such parts and accessories. This is a good initiative from the carmaker to bring in these innovative and special offers. As a part of the customer experience, it will certainly add to the delight of Maruti Suzuki car owners.