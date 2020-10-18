BMW X8 begins testing

- BMW X8 spy images give subtle hints at the exterior design

- The model could be offered with a plug-in hybrid variant and a performance-oriented M variant

German automobile manufacturer BMW had trademarked the X8 M moniker, hinting that a new model is underway. New spy images now reveal what the upcoming flagship from the Bavarian marquee will be like.

Set to be positioned above the X7 that was launched in India earlier this year, the BMW X8 test-mule seen in the images here is covered in heavy camouflage. What we can see is a wider kidney grille, flanked by headlamps on either side, though they are placed a little lower than usual. The roofline doesn’t slope as much as one would expect it too, although the same cannot be said about the shoulder line. The prototype is likely to be sitting on a set of pre-production alloy wheels, while the ‘Hybrid test vehicle’ sticker hints at what could be under the hood.

Details regarding the interior are unknown at the moment, although the new BMW X8 is expected to be offered in a four-seat and a five-seat layout, with a set of captain seats and a bench respectively. The model could be powered by a plug-in hybrid variant producing 388bhp and 600Nm of torque while the X8M trademark means a 617bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine is also likely to be on the cards. The X8, which is expected to unveil later next year, will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Stay tuned for updates.