Production-ready new Mercedes-Benz SL spotted during public road test

- Next-gen Mercedes-Benz SL could be powered by a range of AMG engines

- The model is expected to be unveiled in mid-2021

Mercedes-Benz has begun testing the new-gen SL on public roads, as per the latest spy images taken in Germany. These new images hint at a production-ready model, although we don’t expect the model to make its debut until mid-2021.

As seen in the spy images, the next-generation Mercedes-Benz SL features production-ready headlamps, tail lights, squared quad-tip exhausts, front splitter, new grille, door-mounted ORVMs, two different sets of alloy wheels at the front and rear, as well as what seems to be a duck-tail spoiler. While the test-mule is likely to be a hard-top version, we can also expect a soft-top variant.

Details regarding the interiors of the new Mercedes-Benz SL are scarce at the moment although the model could be offered with a range of powertrain options from the AMG department, right from the SL43 guise, all the way up to the SL73 guise. The latter might get firepower in the form of a 4.0-litre V8 engine, assisted by electric motors on each axle.