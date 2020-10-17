CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready new Mercedes-Benz SL spotted during public road test

    Production-ready new Mercedes-Benz SL spotted during public road test

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    741 Views
    Production-ready new Mercedes-Benz SL spotted during public road test

    - Next-gen Mercedes-Benz SL could be powered by a range of AMG engines

    - The model is expected to be unveiled in mid-2021

    Mercedes-Benz has begun testing the new-gen SL on public roads, as per the latest spy images taken in Germany. These new images hint at a production-ready model, although we don’t expect the model to make its debut until mid-2021.

    Left Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the next-generation Mercedes-Benz SL features production-ready headlamps, tail lights, squared quad-tip exhausts, front splitter, new grille, door-mounted ORVMs, two different sets of alloy wheels at the front and rear, as well as what seems to be a duck-tail spoiler. While the test-mule is likely to be a hard-top version, we can also expect a soft-top variant.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interiors of the new Mercedes-Benz SL are scarce at the moment although the model could be offered with a range of powertrain options from the AMG department, right from the SL43 guise, all the way up to the SL73 guise. The latter might get firepower in the form of a 4.0-litre V8 engine, assisted by electric motors on each axle.

    • Mercedes-Benz
    • SL
    • Mercedes-Benz SL
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars