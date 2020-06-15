454bhp Porsche Cayenne GTS breaks cover

- Cayenne Coupe GTS is also revealed

- Gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

Porsche has taken the wraps off the performance-oriented derivative of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe. This GTS trim sits between the regular S and the full-blown Turbo model of the SUV and it marks the return of the V8 to the new-gen Cayenne line-up.

The engine in question is the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which also does duties in other performance cars under the VW Group. In the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, this motor puts out 454bhp and 650Nm which is sent to all four wheels channelled through an eight-speed automatic. If you opt for the Sport Chrono Package, the GTS could do its 0-100kmph sprint in 4.2 seconds, otherwise, the standard car’s time is 4.5 seconds. And the top speed of the pair is 270kmph.

Other updates to the GTS include the Sport Exhaust as standard. This quad-exhaust setup gets oval tips and offers a fitting soundtrack to the sporty derivative of the SUV. However, if the customer still wants a louder exhaust note to mark their arrival, the optional Lightweight Sport Package is also offered with the GTS. Meanwhile, there’s the revised Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) which can lower the ride height by up to 30mm using the standard three-chamber air suspension.

In terms of design, the GTS gets blacked-out accents on the outside. The model sits on 21-inch RS Spyder wheels finished in satin black. Meanwhile, the LED headlights and taillights are also tinted. The front air intakes, side window trim, tailpipes of the sports exhaust system and the rear Porsche logo and model designation are all finished in black. On the inside, the Alacantara upholstery is paired with brushed aluminium inserts. And the sport seats get eight-way adjust with added side bolsters. Of course, there are GTS logos seen all around the cabin as well.

Prices for the Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupe GTS start at 107,300 USD. The pair will go on sale in international markets before the end of this year. Meanwhile, Indian debut of the GTS is also expected and that could happen either by end-2020 or sometime next year.