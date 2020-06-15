Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 454bhp Porsche Cayenne GTS breaks cover

454bhp Porsche Cayenne GTS breaks cover

June 15, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
222 Views
Write a comment
454bhp Porsche Cayenne GTS breaks cover

-         Cayenne Coupe GTS is also revealed

-         Gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

Porsche has taken the wraps off the performance-oriented derivative of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe. This GTS trim sits between the regular S and the full-blown Turbo model of the SUV and it marks the return of the V8 to the new-gen Cayenne line-up.

Porsche Cayenne Right Side View

The engine in question is the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which also does duties in other performance cars under the VW Group. In the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, this motor puts out 454bhp and 650Nm which is sent to all four wheels channelled through an eight-speed automatic. If you opt for the Sport Chrono Package, the GTS could do its 0-100kmph sprint in 4.2 seconds, otherwise, the standard car’s time is 4.5 seconds. And the top speed of the pair is 270kmph.

Porsche Cayenne Rear view

Other updates to the GTS include the Sport Exhaust as standard. This quad-exhaust setup gets oval tips and offers a fitting soundtrack to the sporty derivative of the SUV. However, if the customer still wants a louder exhaust note to mark their arrival, the optional Lightweight Sport Package is also offered with the GTS. Meanwhile, there’s the revised Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) which can lower the ride height by up to 30mm using the standard three-chamber air suspension.

Porsche Cayenne Dashboard

In terms of design, the GTS gets blacked-out accents on the outside. The model sits on 21-inch RS Spyder wheels finished in satin black. Meanwhile, the LED headlights and taillights are also tinted. The front air intakes, side window trim, tailpipes of the sports exhaust system and the rear Porsche logo and model designation are all finished in black. On the inside, the Alacantara upholstery is paired with brushed aluminium inserts. And the sport seats get eight-way adjust with added side bolsters. Of course, there are GTS logos seen all around the cabin as well.

Porsche Cayenne Rear view

Prices for the Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupe GTS start at 107,300 USD. The pair will go on sale in international markets before the end of this year. Meanwhile, Indian debut of the GTS is also expected and that could happen either by end-2020 or sometime next year.

Porsche Cayenne Right Rear Three Quarter
  • Porsche
  • Cayenne
  • Porsche Cayenne
  • Porsche Cayenne coupe
  • Cayenne Coupe
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Porsche Cayenne Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.46 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.38 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.43 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.38 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.44 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.33 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.34 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

The new Porsche Macan has just made its way int ...

30 Likes
6021 Views

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

692 Likes
113481 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in