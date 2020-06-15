Please Tell Us Your City

Ford Bronco to be officially revealed on 9 July

June 15, 2020, 04:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
111 Views
Ford Bronco to be officially revealed on 9 July
  • Marks the return of the Bronco nameplate
  • Will get various configurable body styles

After much anticipations and delay, Ford has officially announced the reveal date of the all-new Bronco. Slated to break cover on 9 July, the resurrected Bronco has been leaked on many occasions giving us a fair idea of what to expect from the off-roader. 

Ford Endeavour Engine Shot

It was at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show when the American carmaker disclosed their plans of bringing back the iconic Bronco. Like a true-blue 4x4, the new Bronco will have a body-on-frame layout with possible rumour of solid rear axle for the go-anywhere credentials. Moreover, it will also get something called ‘air roof’ with various configurations to allow the open-top off-roading. However, just like the Wrangler, there will be fixed roof rails for safety. 

Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

Initially, it will be offered with four-doors, however, Ford will also introduce a two-door version of the Bronco. A smaller Bronco Sport version is also coming. According to reports, the Bronco will share its underpinnings with the new Ranger with aluminium body panels shared with the F-150. Under the skin, it will benefit from Ford’s Terrain Management system along with various other off-road focused hardware. Moreover, hardcore off-road versions of the Bronco is also on the cards. 

Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

Appearance wise, we know the 4x4 will sport a boxy body just like the original. There will be circular headlamps integrated on the squared-off grille where ‘Bronco’ lettering will be present. The Wrangler-like rugged front bumper will be complemented by flared protective arches on those knobby wheels. Even the cabin will be sourced from other Ford off-roaders like the F150 Raptor with added bit of modernism. 

Ford Endeavour Dashboard

Lastly, under the hood of the new Bronco will be a 2.3-litre EcoBoost unit which is expected to put out 270bhp and 420Nm and it will be paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Other option could be a 325bhp 2.7-litre V6. However, a hybrid Bronco won’t come as a surprise. But we could also expect a more powerful V8 Bronco as well, with the motor sourced from the Raptor. 

Initially, the new Ford Bronco will go on sale in America and Australia, however, trademark filings indicate it will also be sold in Europe. We don’t expect the new Bronco to arrive in India. 

Ford Endeavour Side Badge
Ford EcoSport Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.41 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.75 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 9.02 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.31 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.51 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.94 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.99 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.97 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

With the arrival of the 2019 Ford Figo, the seg ...

86 Likes
34062 Views

2019 Ford Endeavour Pros and Cons

2019 Ford Endeavour Pros and Cons

The Endeavour was always a well-equipped full-s ...

936 Likes
82773 Views

