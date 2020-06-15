Bentley Bentayga recalled; 6,000 units affected

- Bentley Bentayga recalled due to issue with fuel supply line quick connector

- Models manufactured between January 2018 to March 2020 are affected under the recall

The Bentley Bentayga has been recalled globally owing to an issue with the fuel supply line quick connector. All Bentayga’s manufactured from January 2018 to March 2020 have been recalled by the company.

According to the report shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the integrity of the quick connector of the fuel line located in the engine compartment may not have met the design specification. If a fuel leakage at the quick connector of the fuel line occurs, it may result in a fire.

All units of the Bentley Bentayga affected due to the recall will be notified by their dealers. The part in question will be replaced by a new unit and the change will be made at no cost to the owner.