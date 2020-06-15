Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche India launches Panamera 4 10 Years Edition at Rs 1.6 crore

Porsche India launches Panamera 4 10 Years Edition at Rs 1.6 crore

June 15, 2020, 05:16 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
9647 Views
Porsche India launches Panamera 4 10 Years Edition at Rs 1.6 crore

Porsche has launched the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition in India at Rs 1.6 crore (ex-showroom). This special edition has been introduced for the Indian market to commemorate ten years of launch of the Panamera brand in our country.

This new Panamera 4 10 Years Edition is a luxury saloon that boasts of additional comfort and safety features. It's equipped with LED matrix headlights, lane change assist, a panoramic sun roof and even an adaptive three-chamber air suspension. Though the pricing is for the entry-level trim, customers can choose from a wide variety of personalisation options to make their car more unique.

Porsche Panamera Dashboard

Under the hood of this all-wheel drive Panamera 4 is a 2.9-litre V6 mill producing 326bhp of power and 450Nm of torque. It helps it sprint to 100kmph in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 262kmph.

Porsche says that with more than 2.5 lakh Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, this luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade. This 10 Years Edition of the Panamera 4 represents this very remarkable achievement. The carmaker also believes that it's rewarding to see the Panamera as a car, which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers especially in a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven.

Porsche Panamera Left Front Three Quarter
  • Porsche
  • Panamera
  • Porsche Panamera
  • Panamera 4 10 Years Edition
Porsche Panamera Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.77 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.87 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.72 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.78 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.73 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.79 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.65 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.67 Crore onwards

