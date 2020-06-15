Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Supreme Court reprimands FADA for flouting BS4 sales and registration norms

Supreme Court reprimands FADA for flouting BS4 sales and registration norms

June 15, 2020, 06:24 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1244 Views
Write a comment
Supreme Court reprimands FADA for flouting BS4 sales and registration norms

- Reports reveal 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles were sold as against the allowed limit of 1.05 lakh vehicles

- Supreme Court has directed FADA to submit details of BS4 stocks sold in the allowed period 

The Supreme Court today, has reprimanded the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations of India (FADA) for flouting norms related to the sales and registration of BS4 vehicles during the relaxations granted by the court. The Apex court had eased the 31 March deadline for sales of BS4 vehicles in India and allowed manufacturers to sell only 10 per cent of BS4 stock within 10 days of the lifting of lockdown.

As per the norms, the Supreme Court had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles. However, reports reveal that over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold in the relaxation period. The Apex court has directed FADA to submit details of BS4 vehicles sold in the 10-day window period, by 19 June. 

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) and the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had appealed to Supreme Court to extend the 31 March deadline for sale of BS4 vehicles. FADA argued that 15,000 passenger cars, 12,000 commercial vehicles and 7 lakh two-wheelers are at stake due to the industry slowdown in the Financial Year 2019-20, followed by the Coronavirus pandemic in second half of March.

  • Mahindra
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Mahindra Bolero Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.78 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 9.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.24 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.82 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.18 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.87 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

2022 Likes
140689 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3076 Likes
349843 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in