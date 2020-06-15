Supreme Court reprimands FADA for flouting BS4 sales and registration norms

- Reports reveal 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles were sold as against the allowed limit of 1.05 lakh vehicles

- Supreme Court has directed FADA to submit details of BS4 stocks sold in the allowed period

The Supreme Court today, has reprimanded the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations of India (FADA) for flouting norms related to the sales and registration of BS4 vehicles during the relaxations granted by the court. The Apex court had eased the 31 March deadline for sales of BS4 vehicles in India and allowed manufacturers to sell only 10 per cent of BS4 stock within 10 days of the lifting of lockdown.

As per the norms, the Supreme Court had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles. However, reports reveal that over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold in the relaxation period. The Apex court has directed FADA to submit details of BS4 vehicles sold in the 10-day window period, by 19 June.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) and the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had appealed to Supreme Court to extend the 31 March deadline for sale of BS4 vehicles. FADA argued that 15,000 passenger cars, 12,000 commercial vehicles and 7 lakh two-wheelers are at stake due to the industry slowdown in the Financial Year 2019-20, followed by the Coronavirus pandemic in second half of March.