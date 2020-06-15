Maserati Ghibli Hybrid to be globally revealed on 15 July 2020

- This will be the first-ever hybrid offering from Maserati

- Expected to get fresh design and feature updates

Last week Maserati had teased the electrified version of the Ghibli. Interestingly, the upcoming Maserati Ghibli Hybrid will be the first-ever hybrid offering from the Italian marque. Maserati will globally premier the production-ready model on 15 July 2020. Technical details about the vehicle are currently scarce and will be known at the time of its official unveiling.

In terms of design, the upcoming vehicle is likely to get fresh design along with new feature updates. It is believed that the subtle updates will help the brand to remain fresh for years to come. Moreover, the new hybrid powertrain in the Ghibli might also find way under the hood of the Levante and the updated Quattroporte.

More details about the technical specification and new features, if any, will be known at the time of its global premiere in July 2020.