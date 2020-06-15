Please Tell Us Your City

Alpina unveils refreshed B5 based on the new BMW 5-Series

June 15, 2020, 02:08 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
378 Views
Alpina unveils refreshed B5 based on the new BMW 5-Series

- Both sedan and wagon styles to choose from

- Diesel option available too

With BMW updating the 5-Series, Alpina decided to amp up its game too. Alpina's version is called the B5, and there's both sedan and wagon body styles to choose from. There's also a D5 option for buyers looking for the efficiency benefits of a diesel, but for outright performance the petrol powered B5 is the way to go.

Powering the B5 is the known 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V-8 which Alpina's tuners have dialed up to 613BHP. 0-100 kmph takes just 3.4 seconds with the wagon doing the same in 3.6 seconds. Top speed too is limited at 320 kmph for the wagon and 328 kmph for the sedan.

Drive is to all four wheels via a reinforced version of the 5-Series' 8-speed automatic transmission, as well as a rear-biased version of BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. To improve handling, a mechanical limited-slip differentiate can be fitted at the rear axle.

Beyond the mechanical upgrades, you get all the signature Alpina styling cues as well as a cabin lined in top shelf trim options. These include Nappa leather, real wood spanning the dash, and a custom instrument cluster. You also get a custom Alpina sports steering wheel. Exotic BMW’s don’t get better than this.

  • BMW
  • BMW 5-Series
  • Alpina B5
