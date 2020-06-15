Honda Cars India launches doorstep assistance program

- Honda introduces doorstep assistance program to check health of vehicles

- The company recently launched car finance schemes

Honda Cars India has launched a doorstep assistance program for customers across the country. The program entails a safe way of checking the health of any Honda vehicle. The program will help customer vehicles which have remained unused due to the lockdown issued to control the Coronavirus pandemic.

Under the doorstep assistance program, Honda customers can avail services such as battery check-up, brake fluid and coolant top-up, tyre health check-up, overall car health check-up and sanitisation of the vehicle.

Earlier this week, Honda launched car finance schemes for customers in India. The company has partnered with various financial institutions, details of which are available here. Honda is also offering discounts across the model range and you can read all about it here.