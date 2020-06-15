Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Cars India launches doorstep assistance program

Honda Cars India launches doorstep assistance program

June 15, 2020, 01:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
389 Views
Write a comment
Honda Cars India launches doorstep assistance program

- Honda introduces doorstep assistance program to check health of vehicles

- The company recently launched car finance schemes

Honda Cars India has launched a doorstep assistance program for customers across the country. The program entails a safe way of checking the health of any Honda vehicle. The program will help customer vehicles which have remained unused due to the lockdown issued to control the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Under the doorstep assistance program, Honda customers can avail services such as battery check-up, brake fluid and coolant top-up, tyre health check-up, overall car health check-up and sanitisation of the vehicle.

Earlier this week, Honda launched car finance schemes for customers in India. The company has partnered with various financial institutions, details of which are available here. Honda is also offering discounts across the model range and you can read all about it here.

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • Honda Civic
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Honda Civic Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.4 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.26 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 20.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.08 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.76 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 19.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.23 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.18 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

The all-new Honda CRV is now being offered in b ...

180 Likes
25810 Views

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

112 Likes
74267 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in