    276bhp Hyundai Kona N breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    16,885 Views
    276bhp Hyundai Kona N breaks cover

    -         Newest member of the full-blown N family

    -         Gets an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission

    In India, we might have the eco-friendly, zero-emission Kona EV on sale, but globally the Korean carmaker has just taken the wraps off the full-blown, go-fast, hot version in the N guise. Dubbed the ‘hot SUV’ the Kona N joins the i20 N, Veloster N and the i30 N in the growing N line-up.

    Power comes from the familiar 2.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine that is good for 276bhp and 392Nm which is sent to the front wheels through the N-specific eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Similar to the Veloster N, this N DCT comes with three high-performance functions – N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift with a dedicated shift logic management and the driver can also choose to turn the Creep function off.

    Continuing with the N’s three philosophies of corner rascal, everyday sports car and racetrack capable, the Kona N also comes fitted with additional hardware like electronic limited-slip differential, a sophisticated ESC system, traction control, launch control, bigger brakes, stiffer suspension and 235/40 R19 section Pirelli P-Zero high-performance tyres wrapped around lightweight 19-inch forged alloy wheels. It also gets an electronic sound generator in conjunction with performance exhausts and Hyundai SmartSense with its gamut of safety and driver-assist features.

    Making the Kona N stand out from the run-of-the-mill models is the N-exclusive red accent that goes well with aggressive and bigger front splitters. Hyundai says that the lower grille was inspired by aeronautic fuselage while the main grille now houses the Hyundai and the N logos as well. The lowered ride height with red accents running on the side finished with dark satin grey alloys and red callipers make it look stylish in profile. 

    And at the back, extra drama is added with a double-wing roof-mounted spoiler. Also present are large diffusers lower down with red accents and dual exhaust tips to emphasise the Kona N’s performance intentions. And there are seven exterior colours to choose from as well.

    On the inside, the Kona N gets Alcantara draped cabin with N sports steering that also houses the two N buttons. These buttons can select any pre-set that has been mapped individually by the driver. Even the handbrake is N-branded with a thicker grip while the contrast blue stitching and metal foot pedals go well with the special sports seats. 

    It’s an all-black cabin combining a concoction of Hyundai’s ‘Performance Blue’ accents, cloth, leather and suede. What’s more, there’s a performance heads-up display on offer along with a 10.25-inch digital N cluster with a sporty design and a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen with ‘Performance Driving Data System’ monitors that gives out all the data statistics needed for road and track driving.

    The Hyundai Kona N prices and delivery dates are yet to be announced. We don’t expect it to reach our shores anytime soon, but the i20 N Line is coming our way before long.

    Hyundai Kona Electric
    ₹ 23.78 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
