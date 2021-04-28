Lotus Type 131 to be named Emira

- Next in line after the Evija

- World debut on 6 July

For those who are unaware, Lotus – the iconic British sports car marque – is on a roll lately. After the acquisition by Geely Auto (who also owns Volvo), Lotus is making a comeback with a reformed line-up spearheaded by the ultimate Evija – the 1000bhp electric flagship. Now, the Hethel-based carmaker announced another new sports car that will be called the ‘Emira’.

Pronounced ‘E-meer-a’, the word features in numerous ancient languages and often translates as ‘commander’ or ‘leader’, says Lotus. Previously codenamed the Type 131, Emira’s name was announced on the birth anniversary of Samuel Morse, inventor of the Morse code. Ahead of the name reveal, Lotus has been teasing the Emira name in Morse code across the social channels.

At this point, the details are scarce but Lotus confirms that the Emira will not be a hybrid. It will get more than one choice of conventional internal combustion engines – but this will be the last time Lotus will make an ICE powered car. Apart from that, it’s also disclosed that the powertrain option will be new to Lotus, will be highly efficient, use cutting edge technology and be tuned to help deliver the distinctive Lotus experience. It will take its design cues from the Evija – as can be seen in the teaser image as well.

Going by the celebrated history from the Norwich-based carmaker, the second car in the reformed line-up will be compact, lightweight, driver-focused, and will surely be good to look at. Lotus promises that the Emira will make a world premiere on 6 July.