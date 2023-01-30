CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    445 Views
    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios first drive review to go live tomorrow

    - Bookings underway for Rs 21,000

    - Bookings underway for Rs 21,000

    - Available in petrol and CNG variants

    A few weeks back, Hyundai launched the new Nios. Available at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the hatchback can be had in four variants and a single powertrain in two versions. 

    The new Grand i10 Nios is powered by a Real Driving Emissions (RDE) compliant, 1.2-litre petrol engine which is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The same powertrain is also available in a CNG variant, which is mated only to a manual gearbox. We have now driven the Nios and our detailed driving review is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 11 am. 

    The Nios facelift gets subtle changes to its exterior styling, which includes repositioned LED DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, redesigned tail lamp clusters, and a wider bumper-mounted grille. The changes to the cabin are in the form of a wireless charging pad, footwell lights, cruise control, and a Type-C USB charging port. 

    The Grand i10 Nios is offered in Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants in six monotone and two dual-tone exterior shades. 

    Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BYD Seal showcased – Now in pictures
     Next 
    Toyota Hyryder CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs 13.23 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7941 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7223 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.37 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7941 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7223 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios first drive review to go live tomorrow