2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios first drive review to go live tomorrow

- Bookings underway for Rs 21,000

- Available in petrol and CNG variants

A few weeks back, Hyundai launched the new Nios. Available at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the hatchback can be had in four variants and a single powertrain in two versions.

The new Grand i10 Nios is powered by a Real Driving Emissions (RDE) compliant, 1.2-litre petrol engine which is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The same powertrain is also available in a CNG variant, which is mated only to a manual gearbox. We have now driven the Nios and our detailed driving review is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 11 am.

The Nios facelift gets subtle changes to its exterior styling, which includes repositioned LED DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, redesigned tail lamp clusters, and a wider bumper-mounted grille. The changes to the cabin are in the form of a wireless charging pad, footwell lights, cruise control, and a Type-C USB charging port.

The Grand i10 Nios is offered in Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants in six monotone and two dual-tone exterior shades.

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi