BYD Seal showcased – Now in pictures

Chinese automaker, BYD, showcased the BYD Seal sedan for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023. This electric sedan was showcased alongside the BYD Atto 3 limited edition which now gets a forest green colour.

Let's take a look at the pictures of the BYD Seal from the recently concluded event.

The electric sedan is based on brand’s EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). This platform features the world’s first 8-in-1 high-efficiency electric powertrain.

In terms of dimensions, the electric sedan measures 4,800mm in length, 1,875mm in width, 1,460mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,920mm.

The Seal is inspired by the Ocean X concept and follows BYD’s ‘ocean aesthetics’ design language.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Globally, the Seal is offered in two battery pack options including a 61.4kWh unit and an 82.5kWh pack. The former has a claimed range of 550km while the latter has a claimed range of 700km.

Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi