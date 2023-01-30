CarWale

    BYD Seal showcased – Now in pictures

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    825 Views
    BYD Seal showcased – Now in pictures

    Chinese automaker, BYD, showcased the BYD Seal sedan for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023. This electric sedan was showcased alongside the BYD Atto 3 limited edition which now gets a forest green colour. 

    Let's take a look at the pictures of the BYD Seal from the recently concluded event. 

    BYD Seal Front View

    The electric sedan is based on brand’s EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). This platform features the world’s first 8-in-1 high-efficiency electric powertrain. 

    BYD Seal Left Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the electric sedan measures 4,800mm in length, 1,875mm in width, 1,460mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,920mm.

    BYD Seal Right Front Three Quarter

    The Seal is inspired by the Ocean X concept and follows BYD’s ‘ocean aesthetics’ design language. 

    BYD Seal Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. 

    BYD Seal Left Rear Three Quarter

    Globally, the Seal is offered in two battery pack options including a 61.4kWh unit and an 82.5kWh pack. The former has a claimed range of 550km while the latter has a claimed range of 700km. 

    Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    BYD Seal Image
    BYD Seal
    ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Edition range launched
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Seal Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BYD Seal Left Front Three Quarter
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11271 Views
    71 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    9420 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD e6

    BYD e6

    ₹ 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    Popular Videos

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11271 Views
    71 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    9420 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Seal showcased – Now in pictures