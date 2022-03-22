CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2023 Auto Expo confirmed; to be held in January

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    439 Views
    2023 Auto Expo confirmed; to be held in January

    - The 2023 Auto Expo will be held between 13-18 January

    - The event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

    The 2023 Auto Expo dates have been announced by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the body that organizes the event. The latest iteration of the event will be held from 13-18 January 2023.

    To be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the biennial event was held every even year until 2020, when it last took place. The 2022 event was postponed due to the corona virus-induced pandemic. It is believed that from next year, the event will be held every odd year.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View

    The list of participants that will be joining the 2023 Auto Expo have not been revealed yet although we expect them, as well as the details regarding a range of new products and concepts to be revealed in the coming days. To read about the concept cars that caught our attention at the Auto Expo 2020, click here

    According to Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, 11 January will be a day exclusively for the media, while 12 January is reserved for the inauguration ceremony, as well as for the media, special guests, and dealers. Talking about the previous iteration of the event, in typical CarWale fashion, we also drove down to the event in the Toyota Fortuner, and you can read our take on it with the link here

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia to roll on Ceat tyres

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai Creta Facelift Front View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4518 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4518 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Auto Expo confirmed; to be held in January