2023 Auto Expo confirmed; to be held in January

- The 2023 Auto Expo will be held between 13-18 January

- The event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The 2023 Auto Expo dates have been announced by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the body that organizes the event. The latest iteration of the event will be held from 13-18 January 2023.

To be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the biennial event was held every even year until 2020, when it last took place. The 2022 event was postponed due to the corona virus-induced pandemic. It is believed that from next year, the event will be held every odd year.

The list of participants that will be joining the 2023 Auto Expo have not been revealed yet although we expect them, as well as the details regarding a range of new products and concepts to be revealed in the coming days. To read about the concept cars that caught our attention at the Auto Expo 2020, click here.

According to Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, 11 January will be a day exclusively for the media, while 12 January is reserved for the inauguration ceremony, as well as for the media, special guests, and dealers. Talking about the previous iteration of the event, in typical CarWale fashion, we also drove down to the event in the Toyota Fortuner, and you can read our take on it with the link here.