Skoda Slavia to roll on Ceat tyres

- The Skoda Slavia is available with two powertrains across three variants

- The model was launched in India earlier this month

Ceat tyres has partnered with Skoda Auto India to supply tyres for the Slavia sedan. A rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus, the Slavia will be fitted with the Ceat SecuraDrive range of tyres.

The Skoda Slavia is offered in three variants that include Active, Ambition, and Style, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. Customers can choose from five colours such as Crystal Blue, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

Powering the Skoda Slavia are the 1.0 and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The former is a three-cylinder unit producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven the Slavia and you can read our review here.

Commenting on the association, Ankur Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres, said “We are excited to announce our association with the Skoda Slavia, which begins with our SecuraDrive range of tyres that offer best-in-class features for cars in the premium sedan segment. This will be the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with Skoda.”