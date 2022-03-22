CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Slavia to roll on Ceat tyres

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    328 Views
    Skoda Slavia to roll on Ceat tyres

    - The Skoda Slavia is available with two powertrains across three variants

    - The model was launched in India earlier this month

    Ceat tyres has partnered with Skoda Auto India to supply tyres for the Slavia sedan. A rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus, the Slavia will be fitted with the Ceat SecuraDrive range of tyres.

    Skoda Slavia Right Side View

    The Skoda Slavia is offered in three variants that include Active, Ambition, and Style, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. Customers can choose from five colours such as Crystal Blue, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

    Powering the Skoda Slavia are the 1.0 and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The former is a three-cylinder unit producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven the Slavia and you can read our review here.

    Commenting on the association, Ankur Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres, said “We are excited to announce our association with the Skoda Slavia, which begins with our SecuraDrive range of tyres that offer best-in-class features for cars in the premium sedan segment. This will be the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with Skoda.” 

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Auto Expo confirmed; to be held in January
     Next 
    Nissan Kicks attracts discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in March 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5007 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.37 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.79 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5007 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia to roll on Ceat tyres