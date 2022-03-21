CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan Kicks attracts discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in March 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    322 Views
    Nissan Kicks attracts discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in March 2022

    - Special 7.99 per cent rate of interest 

    - Offers valid up to 31 March, 2022

    Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs1 lakh for the Kicks SUV this festive season. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefits, cash discounts, and corporate benefits. The validity of this scheme is only till 30 November, 2021 or till the stocks are available. 

    Nissan Kicks Dashboard

    The Nissan Kicks is powered by two petrol powertrains – 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol motor. The 1.3-litre version can be bought this month with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000. The online booking bonus is fixed at Rs 5,000 while corporate benefits worth Rs 10,000 can also be availed. We have driven the Nissan Kicks Turbo and you can read our detailed first-drive review here.

    Nissan Kicks Left Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Nissan Kicks, the SUV attracts a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. An online booking bonus of Rs 2,000 can also be opted from the dealership. 

    All the offers are applicable till 31 March, 2022 and may vary across variants and locations. It is to be noted that the exchange benefit can only be availed at NIC enabled dealerships. 

    Nissan Kicks Image
    Nissan Kicks
    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Spec comparison – 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Kicks Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.46 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.56 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.15 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.60 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Kicks attracts discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in March 2022