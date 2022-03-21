Nissan Kicks attracts discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in March 2022

- Special 7.99 per cent rate of interest

- Offers valid up to 31 March, 2022

Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs1 lakh for the Kicks SUV this festive season. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefits, cash discounts, and corporate benefits. The validity of this scheme is only till 30 November, 2021 or till the stocks are available.

The Nissan Kicks is powered by two petrol powertrains – 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol motor. The 1.3-litre version can be bought this month with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000. The online booking bonus is fixed at Rs 5,000 while corporate benefits worth Rs 10,000 can also be availed. We have driven the Nissan Kicks Turbo and you can read our detailed first-drive review here.

Coming to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Nissan Kicks, the SUV attracts a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. An online booking bonus of Rs 2,000 can also be opted from the dealership.

All the offers are applicable till 31 March, 2022 and may vary across variants and locations. It is to be noted that the exchange benefit can only be availed at NIC enabled dealerships.