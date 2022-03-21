Spec comparison – 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Over the last few months, Maruti Suzuki has been updating its product line up across segments in the country. Competition in the budget hatchback segment has intensified with the recent launch of the 2022 Wagon R. Back in November 2021, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Celerio in the country.

Read below to learn more about the key feature differences between these two siblings.

Exterior

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The hatchback is based on the Heartect platform and now features a sporty roof design and dynamic alloy wheels. While most of the styling elements have been retained from the existing model, the top-spec version is offered in dual-tone colour options – Gallant Red and Magma Red.

On the other hand, the new Maruti Celerio is also based on the latest Heartect platform. The fascia is highlighted by a 3D organic sculpted design with a new radiant signature front grille with chrome highlights. Additionally, the vehicle gets animated sweeping headlamps along with droplet-styled tail lamps. Depending on the variant, the new Celerio also offers a set of 15-inch Urban Black alloy wheels.

Interior

Step inside and the 2022 Wagon R greets you with a new dual-tone theme with premium beige and dark melange seat fabric. Depending on the variant, the updated model gets a seven-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay connectivity, redesigned air-con controls, and a gloss-finished insert on the centre console. As for convenience, the new model offers cloud-based services, eight speakers, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and more.

The new Celerio gets some of the familiar features such as a seven-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay connectivity and a height-adjustable driver seat. Additionally, the new model will get steering-mounted controls, rectangular AC vents, engine Start/Stop button, a new AMT lever, and more. Both the models are offered with similar safety equipment such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, speed alert system, hill start assist, and a rear defogger.

Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and the Celerio share the new 1.0-litre, DualJet, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. This engine produces 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the CNG mode generates 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. The 1.0-litre engine option is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AGS (commonly known as AMT) options.

Interestingly, the 2022 Wagon R can also be had with a 1.2-litre engine which produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both manual and AGS options.

Conclusion

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R offers a choice of two engine options, while the Celerio is available with a single engine option. While the Wagon R scores brownie points with wider variant choices, the Celerio emerges as a strong competitor with affordable variant options. Moreover, both the vehicles have their own unique character and the car buyers can opt for either one of them depending on individual preferences.