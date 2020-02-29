The future of mobility: Concept cars that caught our attention at the Auto Expo 2020

I’m still trying to digest the number of cars and bikes I saw at the 2020 Auto Expo. Manufacturers across segments, makes and brands showcased so many products that fingers of our entire editorial team would fall short if we even tried counting. Apart from the regular production-spec models and new launches, carmakers displayed a number of upcoming cars as well as concept cars that would hit the production line in the near future. Let’s take a look at what all was on offer.

Tata HBX concept

The Tata HBX concept was one of the most attention grabbing model at the Tata Motors pavilion, apart from the Sierra concept (more on that later). The HBX concept, though it might not take you off the beaten path, looks rugged and ready for the occasional soft-roading that might be thrown at it once in a while.

A special mention goes to the bronze inserts, Rhino imprint, roof mounted luggage rack with a spare tyre and jerry cans as well as the compass and inclinometer integrated into the dashboard, which remind you of the SUV traits should you happen to forget it by any chance. With its SUV inspired design and Harrier like fascia, the HBX has all the right ingredients to set the sales charts on fire for the brand.

Tata Sierra concept

The Tata Sierra had a fan following like no other. The concept showcased at the biennial event left us wanting for more. One of the few highlights of the design was the sliding rear door and the flush fitting door handles inspired from its elder cousin, the Range Rover Velar. Although the interiors of the model will not make it to the production model, the design and its elements do give us an idea of what Tata Motors has in store for us in the coming years. The dashboard receives a sleeker design while retaining straight lines as well as curved parts depending on where you look. Then comes the rectangular shaped steering wheel with what seems to be a leather insert on the lower section. Neat, don’t you think?

Up next is the wooden flooring, err, floorboard that reminds you of the eco-friendly nature that the car tends to associate itself with. Did we mention that the front part of the dashboard also features some greenery? And who can forget referring to the front passenger seat that turns around 180 degrees so you can talk to the rear seat passengers sitting on the sofa inspired bench seat? A rather difficult choice to choose your seat for the drive, eh?

Mahindra Funster concept

The star of the Mahindra pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020, the Mahindra Funster is essentially a convertible concept that previews the design language for the second generation XUV500. Shortly after the unveil and picking up my jaw that I dropped on the floor, I went about my duty of taking photos before calmly standing and admiring the design of this beautiful concept that was the showstopper for Mahindra. While the concept features the signature aggressive design from the brand, it blends into a whole new level of insanity. I mean, just look at those scissor doors, the windshield that makes way for a single piece wind deflector, or even the horizontally opening boot, gosh was I left awestruck.

I was just about reeling in from the hangover of the exterior design when I started looking at the interior and it made me think how long I’d have to wait to get my hands on a road-legal version of this beauty. Those free-standing front sport seats were divided by a centre console that housed futuristic touchscreen buttons and a chunky gear lever. The term ‘Sportier’ levelled up as I witnessed the semi-cut steering wheel, sitting ahead of the freakishly large and single unit LED display that housed all the details from the infotainment to the instrumentation. The rear bench seats makes it clear that it will accommodate only two people, courtesy of the buttresses. It’s this awesome but seats only four people? Frankly, I don’t mind and I can even see myself starting a savings account for the sole purpose of buying this one. Are you listening, Mr Mahindra?

Maruti Futuro-E concept

Well, you can say that I’ve kept the best for the last. The Futuro-E concept is a coupe SUV from the brand that will spawn a mid-size SUV to rival the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta among others. With futuristic styling by its side, the Futuro-E looks rather good, and helping its case here is the typical Coupe-style sloping roofline towards the rear. The chunky wheel claddings in Gloss Black and cameras that replace the conventional ORVMs left us drooling for more.

At the rear, the Futuro-E concept moves away from the conventional tail light setup and offers a more vertical but sleek layout, while a brake light could be running the length of the bootlid, which is where the Futuro-E badging is spread in a uniform format. While the interiors were not open for us to have a look, we did like the lack of handles on the door, which could also result in the suicide door design, a la Rolls-Royce. The Coupe SUV body-style has been offered only with premium luxury brands and with Maruti Suzuki stepping into it, we can expect a large number of manufacturers, if not all, to follow suit.

Conclusion

With a jaw-dropping line-up of concept cars showcased at the Auto Expo, we cannot wait to see the production versions of each model. Almost every manufacturer that had a stall at the Expo had something that kept us glued and all we can say at this moment is that in terms of upcoming cars and consumer being spoilt for choice, the future looks bright, very bright.