Mahindra eXUV300 spotted testing again

- Mahindra eXUV300 will be launched in 2022

- The model will have a range of 300kms on a single charge

Mahindra showcased the eXUV300 at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month, details of which are available here. A test-mule of the model has now been spotted testing yet again. The model will be launched in India in the second half of FY22.

The test-mule of the Mahindra eXUV300, also known as the XUV300 Electric, is heavily camouflaged although the exterior design reveals that it is based on the conventional ICE variant. The missing exhaust pipe and blue coloured alloy wheels hint at the model being powered by an electric motor beneath the hood.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra revealed that the eXUV300 will be available in two variants including Standard and Extended Range. Powering the model would be a high-density Lithium Ion battery developed by Mahindra in association with LG Chem, claimed to return a range of 300kms on a single charge. The company has not revealed the price of the eXUV300, although we expect the model to arrive at a price range of Rs 10 lakhs. The model will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV.

Image Source