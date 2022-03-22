CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan Magnite achieves 50,000 units production milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    606 Views
    Nissan Magnite achieves 50,000 units production milestone

    - The celebratory unit of the Nissan Magnite rolled out of the factory in Chennai

    - The model was launched in India in December 2020

    Nissan India has rolled out 50,000 units of the Magnite from the Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. The Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan back in December 2020.

    Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter

    Since its launch, 50,000 units of the Magnite have been produced in Chennai. The model scored a four- star safety rating in the adult occupant protection category by Global NCAP in February 2022. We have driven the car and you can read our review here.

    Following the successful introduction of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the car is now also available to customers in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi. In India, the sub-four metre SUV is offered in four variants including XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    Speaking on the occasion, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “The ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ SUV has been a core model under Nissan’s global transformation strategy. The big, bold, and beautiful SUV is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas. We express our gratitude to our customers, business partners and employees for making Nissan Magnite an overwhelming success in India and across global markets.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 50,000 units booking milestone
     Next 
    2023 Auto Expo confirmed; to be held in January

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite achieves 50,000 units production milestone