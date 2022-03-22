Nissan Magnite achieves 50,000 units production milestone

- The celebratory unit of the Nissan Magnite rolled out of the factory in Chennai

- The model was launched in India in December 2020

Nissan India has rolled out 50,000 units of the Magnite from the Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. The Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan back in December 2020.

Since its launch, 50,000 units of the Magnite have been produced in Chennai. The model scored a four- star safety rating in the adult occupant protection category by Global NCAP in February 2022. We have driven the car and you can read our review here.

Following the successful introduction of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the car is now also available to customers in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi. In India, the sub-four metre SUV is offered in four variants including XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “The ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ SUV has been a core model under Nissan’s global transformation strategy. The big, bold, and beautiful SUV is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas. We express our gratitude to our customers, business partners and employees for making Nissan Magnite an overwhelming success in India and across global markets.”