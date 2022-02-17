CarWale
    2022 Tata Safari Dark Edition — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    825 Views
    The ‘Dark Editions’ of different Tata vehicles have generated some good interest around them. Hence, the carmaker has now also given the same treatment to its flagship vehicle, the Safari. But what's all the hype about and have they taken a different route to spark some more interest around its three-row offering? Not really. This picture gallery will explain.

    Tata Safari Right Rear Three Quarter

    Basically, all the chrome inserts on the outside from the standard version of the Safari are now replaced with black highlights. This is the biggest differentiating factor.

    Grille

    So, up front, the tri-arrow pattern on the grille is now finished in black. You will also see similar inserts around the lights and the lower part of the bumper.

    Wheel

    At the sides, the door handles are finished in black and the same highlights are seen on the roof rails as well. The car rides on Blackstone alloys which are not completely black but have a darker hue.

    Front Logo

    Then, this model is based on the XZ+ and the XZA+ trims with additional features and also sports a 'Dark' badge to set itself apart. Interestingly, it's in diffused chrome to break the monotony.

    Dashboard

    Inside its cabin, the interior also gets a host of black accents apart from the all-black theme instead of beige. And instead of wood, there's a black trim that runs across the dashboard.

    Tata Safari Front Row Seats

    Now, customers have the option to spec the second-row captain seats with a ventilation feature like in the Gold edition. This is first in the segment and quite a useful feature for our market.

    Front Row Seats

    However, this one here is in the seven-seat configuration, so it gets ventilated seats up front and not on the second row. That's seen on the six-seat configuration variants only.

    Tata Safari Second Row Seats

    The powertrain options remain the same and there are no other major changes to the features inside. Click here to know in detail about the variant-wise on-road pricing of this vehicle.

    Tata Safari Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV prototype shows off rear-axle steering

