CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV prototype shows off rear-axle steering

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    808 Views
    2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV prototype shows off rear-axle steering

    The AMG EQE SUV has been spotted once again undergoing extensive tests in the snow-covered fields in Germany. What is surprising about this heavily camouflaged prototype vehicle is that it features rear-wheel steering. Besides this, the spy shots of the EQE SUV also reveal AMG-spec alloy wheels and brakes.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Front View

    It’s believed that the AMG EQE will feature a similar rear-wheel steering setup as the new-gen S-Class. Unlike the older 4.5-degree system, the electric SUV is very likely to come equipped with an upgraded system that enables up to 10-degree movement of the rear wheels. This system won’t only reduce the turning radius of the massive EQE, but it should also corner well.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Side View

    The AMG version of the EQE SUV is distinguishable from the standard EQE SUV. Going by the spy photographs, the EQE SUV’s alloy wheels are identical to the EQS 53 saloon. Meanwhile, the AMG-spec drilled performance discs brakes are also visible in the pictures. It should also be noted that this prototype has a significantly lower ride height and new fins on the front bumper. All in all, it’ll bear the EQ family design language but with some typical AMG elements.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Wheel

    As per the reports, Mercedes-Benz has filed trademark applications for triple-digit alphanumeric trademarks for the EQE XXX, from 250 to 600. Not to mention, there are trademark applications for the AMG-spec EQE 43, EQE 53, EQE 55 and EQE 63. It’s safe to bet that the EQE will be available in a slew of variants, including a few AMG models. That said, the first-ever AMG EQE will reportedly carry the EQE 53 batch similar to the EQS 53.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Rear View

    Like the most recent EQ models, the EQE SUV will also utilise the brand’s EVA2 (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform. The EVA2 is mainly developed for medium and large electric cars such as the EQS and EQE saloon. That said, Mercedes is expected to unveil the EQE SUV by the end of this year or early in 2023, followed by the high-performance EQE AMG.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Tata Safari Dark Edition — Now in pictures
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior images leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Front Three Quarter
    A BIG Problem for the Mercedes-AMG A35 | CarWale #shorts
    youtube-icon

    A BIG Problem for the Mercedes-AMG A35 | CarWale #shorts

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1182 Views
    33 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.55 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    A BIG Problem for the Mercedes-AMG A35 | CarWale #shorts
    youtube-icon

    A BIG Problem for the Mercedes-AMG A35 | CarWale #shorts

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1182 Views
    33 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV prototype shows off rear-axle steering