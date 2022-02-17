2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV prototype shows off rear-axle steering

The AMG EQE SUV has been spotted once again undergoing extensive tests in the snow-covered fields in Germany. What is surprising about this heavily camouflaged prototype vehicle is that it features rear-wheel steering. Besides this, the spy shots of the EQE SUV also reveal AMG-spec alloy wheels and brakes.

It’s believed that the AMG EQE will feature a similar rear-wheel steering setup as the new-gen S-Class. Unlike the older 4.5-degree system, the electric SUV is very likely to come equipped with an upgraded system that enables up to 10-degree movement of the rear wheels. This system won’t only reduce the turning radius of the massive EQE, but it should also corner well.

The AMG version of the EQE SUV is distinguishable from the standard EQE SUV. Going by the spy photographs, the EQE SUV’s alloy wheels are identical to the EQS 53 saloon. Meanwhile, the AMG-spec drilled performance discs brakes are also visible in the pictures. It should also be noted that this prototype has a significantly lower ride height and new fins on the front bumper. All in all, it’ll bear the EQ family design language but with some typical AMG elements.

As per the reports, Mercedes-Benz has filed trademark applications for triple-digit alphanumeric trademarks for the EQE XXX, from 250 to 600. Not to mention, there are trademark applications for the AMG-spec EQE 43, EQE 53, EQE 55 and EQE 63. It’s safe to bet that the EQE will be available in a slew of variants, including a few AMG models. That said, the first-ever AMG EQE will reportedly carry the EQE 53 batch similar to the EQS 53.

Like the most recent EQ models, the EQE SUV will also utilise the brand’s EVA2 (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform. The EVA2 is mainly developed for medium and large electric cars such as the EQS and EQE saloon. That said, Mercedes is expected to unveil the EQE SUV by the end of this year or early in 2023, followed by the high-performance EQE AMG.