CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Tata Harrier and Safari spied testing; likely to get a petrol engine

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    10,620 Views
    2022 Tata Harrier and Safari spied testing; likely to get a petrol engine

    - Might get 1.5-litre petrol engine 

    - Both vehicles likely to retain the current styling and features 

    Tata Motors is likely to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market with a slew of new car launches in 2022. Recently, the CNG test mules of Tiago, Tigor, and the Punch were spotted. Moreover, the camouflaged test mules of the Harrier and the Safari have also been seen and it is believed that these two SUVs will soon get a petrol engine option. Currently, both the SUVs get a diesel engine as standard. 

    Tata Harrier Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new petrol engine option in the Harrier and the Safari is expected to lure in buyers looking for alternative fuel options, especially when its rivals like the Hector and the Jeep Compass offer a petrol engine option. As per media reports, Tata Motors might introduce a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine option, which is likely to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. 

    Tata Harrier Rear View

    Visually, the petrol variants of the Harrier and the Safari are expected to retain the styling elements from the current model. Moreover, the feature list is also expected to remain unchanged. Changes, if any, will be known at a later date. The company is yet to reveal more details about the petrol variants of the Harrier and the Safari. 

    Photo source: RL

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Is this the Tata Punch CNG test mule?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32063 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.39 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.47 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.27 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32063 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Tata Harrier and Safari spied testing; likely to get a petrol engine