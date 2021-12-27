2022 Tata Harrier and Safari spied testing; likely to get a petrol engine

- Might get 1.5-litre petrol engine

- Both vehicles likely to retain the current styling and features

Tata Motors is likely to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market with a slew of new car launches in 2022. Recently, the CNG test mules of Tiago, Tigor, and the Punch were spotted. Moreover, the camouflaged test mules of the Harrier and the Safari have also been seen and it is believed that these two SUVs will soon get a petrol engine option. Currently, both the SUVs get a diesel engine as standard.

The new petrol engine option in the Harrier and the Safari is expected to lure in buyers looking for alternative fuel options, especially when its rivals like the Hector and the Jeep Compass offer a petrol engine option. As per media reports, Tata Motors might introduce a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine option, which is likely to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Visually, the petrol variants of the Harrier and the Safari are expected to retain the styling elements from the current model. Moreover, the feature list is also expected to remain unchanged. Changes, if any, will be known at a later date. The company is yet to reveal more details about the petrol variants of the Harrier and the Safari.

Photo source: RL