    Is this the Tata Punch CNG test mule?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Is this the Tata Punch CNG test mule?

    - Might be introduced post the launch of Tiago and Tigor CNG in 2022

    - To be powered by the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    In the last few months, Tata Motors had been extensively testing the CNG iterations of the Tiago and the Tigor in the country. It is believed that these two models are likely to be introduced in January 2022. Some of the dealers in the country have also started accepting bookings unofficially for the CNG variants. This time around, a camouflaged version of the recently launched Punch sub-compact SUV has been spotted on test and is believed to be CNG-powered. Tata Motors is yet to officially reveal the launch timeline for the CNG variants. 

    Tata Punch CNG might be introduced post the debut of Tiago and Tigor CNG variants in the country. Currently, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are two popular brands to offer models with CNG options in the country. The constant rise in fuel prices in recent times has encouraged buyers to seek CNG options in the country. Mechanically, the vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. In the CNG guise, the vehicle is likely to produce lower power output figures.

    In terms of safety, the Punch has scored a five-star rating for adult protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection at the Global NCAP crash test. More details about the Punch CNG will be known in the days to come.

