2022 MG ZS EV receives over 1,500 bookings

MG Motor India recently revealed that the ZS EV has received over 1,500 reservations in March 2022. The carmaker launched the all-electric ZS facelift in India on 7 March, with a larger battery pack and more range. It is available in a choice of two trims – Excite and Exclusive. It is to be noted that MG has already sold out the ZS EV in the country for this calendar year.

The new ZS EV comes equipped with a 50.3kWh battery pack with power output rated at 173bhp and 280Nm. This SUV provides an improved range of 461km on a full charge, as per WLTP. The previous version was available with a 44.5kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, do read our first-drive review of the new MG ZS EV here.

The refreshed SUV features a closed-off grille with an integrated socket for charging, new front and rear bumpers, L-shaped daytime running lights incorporated into LED headlights, L-shaped rear LED lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is highly reminiscent of the combustion-powered Astor in terms of exterior design.

Inside, the ZS EV comes with a new 10.1-inch iSmart infotainment touchscreen with over 75 connected car features, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and leather upholstery. Other features include a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera setup, six airbags, PM 2.5 in-cabin air filter, power-adjustable front seats, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, and more.