Tata Motors passenger vehicles register 43 per cent growth in sales in March 2022

In the last few years, Tata Motors has witnessed significant growth in sales. Speaking of passenger vehicle sales in March 2022, Tata Motors registered an impressive growth of 43 per cent with 42,293-unit sales, as compared to 29,654-unit sales in March 2021. In terms of annual sales, Tata’s passenger vehicle segment has witnessed a growth of 67 per cent with 3,70,372-unit sales in FY’22 as compared to 2,22,025-unit sales in FY’21.

To learn more about ICE and EV sales in the passenger vehicle segment, read the table below –

Category March’22 March’21 % Change Q4 FY'22 Q4 FY'21 % Change FY22 FY'21 % Change PV ICE 38,936 28,949 34% 1,13,956 82,146 39% 3,51,266 2,17,809 61% PV EV 3,357 705 376% 9,095 1,711 432% 19,106 4,216 353% Total PV Domestic 42,293 29,654 43% 1,23,051 83,857 47% 3,70,372 2,22,025 67%

Overall, Tata Motors domestic sales have grown by 30 per cent with 86,718-unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 66,462-unit sales in the same period last year. In the last quarter of the financial year 2021-22, Tata Motors registered a growth of 28 per cent with 2,33,078-unit sales as compared to 1,82,477-unit sales in Q4 of FY’ 2021. In terms of annual sales, Tata Motors has witnessed an impressive growth of 49 per cent with total sales of 6,92,554 units in FY’22 as compared to 4,64,062-unit sales in FY’21.