Tata Motors passenger vehicles register 43 per cent growth in sales in March 2022

In the last few years, Tata Motors has witnessed significant growth in sales. Speaking of passenger vehicle sales in March 2022, Tata Motors registered an impressive growth of 43 per cent with 42,293-unit sales, as compared to 29,654-unit sales in March 2021. In terms of annual sales, Tata’s passenger vehicle segment has witnessed a growth of 67 per cent with 3,70,372-unit sales in FY’22 as compared to 2,22,025-unit sales in FY’21.
To learn more about ICE and EV sales in the passenger vehicle segment, read the table below –
|Category
|March’22
|March’21
%
Change
Q4
FY'22
Q4
FY'21
|% Change
|FY22
|FY'21
%
Change
|PV ICE
|38,936
|28,949
|34%
|1,13,956
|82,146
|39%
|3,51,266
|2,17,809
|61%
|PV EV
|3,357
|705
|376%
|9,095
|1,711
|432%
|19,106
|4,216
|353%
|Total PV Domestic
|42,293
|29,654
|43%
|1,23,051
|83,857
|47%
|3,70,372
|2,22,025
|67%
Overall, Tata Motors domestic sales have grown by 30 per cent with 86,718-unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 66,462-unit sales in the same period last year. In the last quarter of the financial year 2021-22, Tata Motors registered a growth of 28 per cent with 2,33,078-unit sales as compared to 1,82,477-unit sales in Q4 of FY’ 2021. In terms of annual sales, Tata Motors has witnessed an impressive growth of 49 per cent with total sales of 6,92,554 units in FY’22 as compared to 4,64,062-unit sales in FY’21.