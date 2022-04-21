2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched – Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 XL6 in India at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh. The vehicle is available in Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. The vehicle has been launched with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The updated model is based on Nexa’s ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language. Here’s why you should consider the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6.

What’s good about it?

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is now available in dual-tone colour options, along with convenience features such as ventilated seats in the front row, seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, and in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 features. The vehicle offers captain seats in the second row and reclining seats in the third row. In terms of safety, four airbags are now standard. Other new safety features include Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), electronic stability program with hill hold assist, and 360-degree view camera.

What’s not so good?

Although the XL6 is based on the top-spec variants, features like TPMS is limited to the top-spec version. Moreover, the top-spec Alpha+ gets lesser monotone colour options as compared to the lower variant.

Best variant to buy?

The Alpha+ variant is a good option to consider as it comes loaded with all the modern feature lists. The top-spec version offers ventilated front seats, TPMS, chrome element on fender side garnish, back door spoiler, and more.

Specification

Petrol

Next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine

102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual (20.97kmpl) and six-speed automatic (20.27kmpl)

Did you know?

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki XL6 can be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee