2022 Land Rover Range Rover SV reservations open in India

Land Rover has opened bookings for the next-generation range-topping Range Rover SV in India. This flagship Land Rover created by the Special Vehicles Operation division will be available in Standard and Long Wheelbase body styles.

The Special Vehicles Operation team has meticulously revamped the standard Range Rover to make the ultra-lavish SV a special vehicle. To be precious, the Range Rover SV gets a personalised front radiator grille and metal-plated blades, SV badges in white ceramic and SV metal exterior inserts.

It comes with 22-inch wheels as standard but customers can choose from 12 different wheel designs and also get a set of 23-inch forged wheels. Moreover, Land Rover offers SV specific 14 paint options alongside standard colours. Also, there are two exclusive roof colours available depending on body paint: Narvik Black and Corinthian Bronze.

Inside, this SV trim features SV semi-aniline leather upholstery with a special embroidery pattern for the seats, SV exclusive leather headlining, SV wood veneers, glass white switches and metal pedals. For further customisation, the firm offers mosaic marquetry interior trim, electronically deployable Club Table and upholstery made from sustainable leather as optional.

Being a Land Rover flagship, the Range Rover SV gets all the bells and whistles such as Digital LED headlamps with image projection, signature daytime running lights, illuminated aluminium trade plates with SV lettering, four-zone temperature control, 24-way power front seats with heating, cooling and massage functions, powered rear seats, Meridian Signature sound system, head-up display, all-wheel steering, electronic air suspension with dynamic response, electronic active differential and more.

The opulent SUV comes powered by two distinctive powertrain choices: a 4,395cc, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill married to an automatic transmission. This engine generates 523bhp and 750Nm of torque and a 2,997 turbocharged, straight-six diesel motor that makes 346bhp and 700Nm of torque and is coupled with an automatic unit. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is linked to a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality.”