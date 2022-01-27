CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 crosses 14,000 deliveries milestone in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Mahindra XUV700 surpasses 14,000 deliveries milestone in the country

    - Waiting period stretches up to 18 months 

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has successfully delivered 14,000 XUV700 units in the country. The feat is commendable considering the fact that the company has managed to do so amid the ongoing semiconductor crisis in the country. Back in 2021, the company claimed to have accumulated over 70,000 orders by Diwali. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Earlier this month, the company despatched its first AX7 AWD Luxury variant in the country. This top-spec version offers an optional all-wheel-drive system, a Sony surround sound system, a 360-camera setup, a driver-side knee airbag, blind-spot monitoring, wireless phone charging, electronic parking brake, passive keyless entry, powered flush door handles, and continuous digital video recording. However, the strong demand for this top-spec feature-loaded variant has resulted in a waiting period stretching up to 18 months. To learn more about it, click here.

    The Mahindra XUV700 is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. To know about the Mahindra XUV700 in detail, click here. Also, we have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and to learn more about it, click here.

