2022 Hyundai Venue launched – Why should you buy?

In an effort to strengthen its position in the compact SUV segment, Hyundai has launched the 2022 Venue in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The updated model has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). Read below to learn more about reasons to consider the new Venue.

What’s good about it?

The 2022 Hyundai Venue offers several first-in-segment features such as a two-step rear reclining seat, four-way adjustable electric driver seat, Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, over-the-air software update, and more. Further, it offers over 60 Bluelink features. The safety feature list includes six airbags, automatic headlamps, cornering lamps, parking assist rear camera with dynamic guidelines, Vehicle Stability Management, TPMS (Highline), Hill Assist Control, ABS with EBD, and ESC.

What’s not so good?

The automatic transmission option is limited to the 1.0-litre turbo engine. The entry-level E variant misses out on essential features such as rear power windows, along with the exclusion of safety features, such as TPMS, ESC, BA, VSM, and Hill Assist Control (HAC).

Best variant to buy?

Customers interested in the 1.2-litre MPi engine option can opt for the SX variant which additionally offers features like telematics switches on IRVM, burglar alarm, adjustable rear headrests, two-step reclining seats, electric sunroof, push-button start/stop, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more.

As for customers interested in 1.0-litre turbo or 1.5-litre diesel engine option, the top-spec SX(O) is a good option to consider as it comes loaded with all the new features.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre MPi – 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

1.0-litre Turbo GDi – 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm

Six-speed iMT and seven-DCT options

Diesel

1.5-litre CRDi – 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

The new Hyundai Venue is available with three accessory packs – the Basic pack, the Advance pack, and the Supreme pack. The vehicle attracts the widest range of 47 accessories.