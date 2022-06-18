Google maps now show tolls costs

-India in the list of the first five nations to get the update

-Also implemented in USA and Indonesia

Introduction

Planning a long road trip across states or just looking to plan your daily commute, well Google maps, the literal revolution in online navigation has now introduced the visibility of toll charges along state and city road lines.

Toll charges visible

If you now plan a route using Google maps (as most of the world does) it will show you indicative toll charges along your planned route, changes by time if any and even a route that avoids the toll charges. This is a major step in this direction with regard to improving the usability of an application like Google Maps in everyday travel.

India in the first list

A big step by Google Maps in recognising the size of India’s road network is that we were in the list of the first few countries where this update was implemented. It is available for Google maps both on Android and iOS.