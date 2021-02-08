2021 Tata Safari driven - Now in Pictures

The 2021 Tata Safari was unveiled in India on January 26, and its launch is scheduled on February 22. Tata Motors has also started accepting bookings at a refundable amount of Rs 30,000 that can be made at an authorised dealership or online through its official website. We have already driven the SUV and you can read about it here. For now, let's take a look at its pictures from the first drive.

It's no secret that the new Tata Safari is based on the same OMEGA architecture that is employed by the Tata Harrier. As a result, both have many similarities.

Both the SUVs are powered by the Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This mill produces 170bhp of power and 350Nm of peak torque.

While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard, prospective buyers also have the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic as seen in these pictures.

Irrespective of that, the new Tata Safari features three distinct drive modes - eco, city, and sport. And then, three different terrain response modes are also available namely - normal, rough, and wet.

Tata Motors is offering the new Safari in six trims (XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+), of course with the option of a diesel manual or automatic, but no petrol model or 4x4 option.

Among the prominent exterior features in the Safari are dual-function LED DRLs with turn indicators, Xenon HID projector headlamps, and front fog lamps with cornering function.

Then, there are 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED tail lamps, and yes, all-disc brakes unlike the Harrier which gets it only in the front.

Even inside, there's this floating island 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system connected to nine JBL speakers with an amplifier, and iRA connected car technology.

The cabin also boasts fully-automatic temperature control, six-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and six airbags amongst other features.

Unlike the Harrier with a dark tan interior, the six-seater Safari features the signature oyster white interior theme coupled with an Ash Wood dashboard, which is lighter and provides a premium feel.

Following its launch this month, the new Tata Safari will lock horns against the MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV500 in the Indian market.

Next week we will also get to know all the variant-wise prices, which are expected to be in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Safari is already on display across Tata Motors' dealerships now. In fact, most dealerships have also begun the test drives of the SUV, meanwhile, deliveries will begin on February 22.