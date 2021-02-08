Top-five compact SUVs sold in India in January 2021

The compact SUV segment has been on a roll for quite a while now. Back in January, the sales figures for the sub-four metre SUVs have nearly doubled as compared to the same period last year. Based on strong demand, this segment is now a big contributor to the overall sales figures every month. The top-five compact SUVs on our list are from the likes of Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Kia, and Tata Motors. Read below to learn more about them –

Hyundai Venue leads the compact SUV segment

The Hyundai Venue has been a strong selling product in the sub-four metre SUV segment right from day one. Back in January 2021, the Venue had outsold the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by a fair margin. The South Korean carmaker sold 11,779 units of the Venue in India last month as compared to 6,733 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 75 per cent growth in sales.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza takes the second place

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza takes the second place with 10,623 unit sales last month as compared to 10,134 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of five per cent. While the Vitara Brezza is limited to a petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission option, the Venue goes a step ahead and offers two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol variants can be had in either manual or automatic transmission option, while the diesel variant gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Kia Sonet emerges as the third bestseller in its segment in January 2021

Kia Motors has emerged strong in Indian market with the Sonet sub-four metre SUV. The Sonet has emerged as the third highest seller last month with 8,859 unit sales. The Sonet is available in two petrol engine option and one diesel engine. Depending on the engine, the vehicle can be had in either manual or automatic transmission option.

Tata Nexon slips to fourth position even after its highest ever sales

On the fourth position, we have the Tata Nexon with 8,225 unit sales in India last month. Sadly, the Nexon has missed the top three positions even after registering its highest ever sales, with 143 per cent sales growth for the Nexon in January 2021 as compared to 3,382 unit sales in the same period last year. The Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel guise and can be had either in a manual transmission or an AMT option.

Mahindra XUV300 makes it to the top-five selling models in the segment

Mahindra, the popular Indian utility vehicle manufacturer has made it to the list of top-five with the XUV300 compact SUV. The company sold 4,612 units in the country last month as compared to 3,360 unit sales in the same period in 2020, thereby registering a growth of 37 per cent. The XUV300 is available in both petrol and diesel engine option. The company recently introduced an AMT option in the petrol trim, while the diesel engine can be had in both manual and AMT option.