CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched: Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    741 Views
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched: Why should you buy?

    Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Celerio in India at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular budget hatchback is available in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. In addition to existing colour options such as Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown, the vehicle is now available in two new colour options Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue. 

    In terms of dimensions, the 2021 Celerio measures 3,695mm in length, 1,555mm in height, and is 1,655mm wide. In hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,435mm. Read below to learn more about why you should consider the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    What’s good about it?

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio claims to offer bigger cabin space, extended shoulder room, larger legroom, and enhanced luggage space. Overall, the increased wheelbase offers ample space for the occupants. Apart from the fresh styling elements, the updated model is powered by the next generation K-Series Dual VVT engine that claims to return a fuel efficiency figure of 26.68kmpl. The AGS version, also known as AMT, offers a first-in-segment hill hold assist function.    

    What’s not so good?

    Currently, the new Celerio is limited to a petrol engine option and the CNG option is expected to be introduced at a later date. The AMT version attracts a premium of Rs 50,000 over the standard manual transmission unit. Moreover, the 15-inch alloy wheel is available only in the top-spec ZXI+ variant. 

    Best variant to buy 

    The top-spec ZXi+ variant is a good option to consider. This variant offers a unique set of features such as a driver seat height adjuster, alloy wheels, and Smartplay studio system with smartphone navigation and voice command, electrically-foldable ORVM, steering-mounted voice control and more.

    Specification

    Petrol

    1.0-litre K10C, three-cylinder engine – 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm 

    Five-speed manual and AMT option 

    Did you know?

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is based on the Heartect platform. In terms of fuel efficiency figures The LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants with a manual transmission deliver 25.24kmpl, while the manual ZXI+ has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.97kmpl. Furthermore, the VXi AMT returns 26.68kmpl, while the ZXi and ZXi+ AGS variants have a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 26kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 4.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition - Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3862 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3862 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched: Why should you buy?