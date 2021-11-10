2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Celerio in India at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular budget hatchback is available in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. In addition to existing colour options such as Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown, the vehicle is now available in two new colour options Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue.

In terms of dimensions, the 2021 Celerio measures 3,695mm in length, 1,555mm in height, and is 1,655mm wide. In hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,435mm. Read below to learn more about why you should consider the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

What’s good about it?

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio claims to offer bigger cabin space, extended shoulder room, larger legroom, and enhanced luggage space. Overall, the increased wheelbase offers ample space for the occupants. Apart from the fresh styling elements, the updated model is powered by the next generation K-Series Dual VVT engine that claims to return a fuel efficiency figure of 26.68kmpl. The AGS version, also known as AMT, offers a first-in-segment hill hold assist function.

What’s not so good?

Currently, the new Celerio is limited to a petrol engine option and the CNG option is expected to be introduced at a later date. The AMT version attracts a premium of Rs 50,000 over the standard manual transmission unit. Moreover, the 15-inch alloy wheel is available only in the top-spec ZXI+ variant.

Best variant to buy

The top-spec ZXi+ variant is a good option to consider. This variant offers a unique set of features such as a driver seat height adjuster, alloy wheels, and Smartplay studio system with smartphone navigation and voice command, electrically-foldable ORVM, steering-mounted voice control and more.

Specification

Petrol

1.0-litre K10C, three-cylinder engine – 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm

Five-speed manual and AMT option

Did you know?

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is based on the Heartect platform. In terms of fuel efficiency figures The LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants with a manual transmission deliver 25.24kmpl, while the manual ZXI+ has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.97kmpl. Furthermore, the VXi AMT returns 26.68kmpl, while the ZXi and ZXi+ AGS variants have a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 26kmpl.