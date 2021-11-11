CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Volvo XC90 mild-hybrid launched in India at Rs 89.90 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    235 Views
    2021 Volvo XC90 mild-hybrid launched in India at Rs 89.90 lakh

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine 

    - Gets passive and active safety features

    Volvo Car India has launched the latest iteration of its flagship SUV – the XC90 in India with a price tag of Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 XC90 now gets a myriad of new features and most importantly, a mild-hybrid petrol powertrain. 

    Volvo XC90 Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the long bonnet, the new XC90 is now plonked by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 48V electric motor that has a combined output of 296bhp and 420Nm of torque. The transmission duty is handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels. 

    Apart from the mechanical update, the XC90 now comes loaded with new-age features. These include an advanced air purifier, heated front seats with massage function, a 19-speaker stereo system by Bowers and Wilkins, a crystal gear knob, and a vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system. The seven-seat luxury SUV can be had in Maroon Brown and Amber upholstery. 

    Volvo XC90 Facelift Dashboard

    The XC90 also scores high on safety with active and passive features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, a 360-degree camera, front and rear collision mitigation support, blind spot information with cross-traffic alert, and park assist. 

    The new Volvo XC90 can be had in four exterior colours namely Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Pine Grey, and White Pearl. In India, the XC90 rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and Range Rover Velar.

    Volvo XC90 Image
    Volvo XC90
    ₹ 89.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched: Why should you buy?
     Next 
    BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition - Now in pictures

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC90 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Volvo XC90 Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118282 Views
    762 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo XC90

    Volvo XC90

    ₹ 89.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC90

    Volvo XC90

    ₹ 89.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thNOV
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC90 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 1.04 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118282 Views
    762 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Volvo XC90 mild-hybrid launched in India at Rs 89.90 lakh