2021 Volvo XC90 mild-hybrid launched in India at Rs 89.90 lakh

- Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine

- Gets passive and active safety features

Volvo Car India has launched the latest iteration of its flagship SUV – the XC90 in India with a price tag of Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 XC90 now gets a myriad of new features and most importantly, a mild-hybrid petrol powertrain.

Under the long bonnet, the new XC90 is now plonked by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 48V electric motor that has a combined output of 296bhp and 420Nm of torque. The transmission duty is handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels.

Apart from the mechanical update, the XC90 now comes loaded with new-age features. These include an advanced air purifier, heated front seats with massage function, a 19-speaker stereo system by Bowers and Wilkins, a crystal gear knob, and a vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system. The seven-seat luxury SUV can be had in Maroon Brown and Amber upholstery.

The XC90 also scores high on safety with active and passive features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, a 360-degree camera, front and rear collision mitigation support, blind spot information with cross-traffic alert, and park assist.

The new Volvo XC90 can be had in four exterior colours namely Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Pine Grey, and White Pearl. In India, the XC90 rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and Range Rover Velar.